USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $855,611.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,726.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $855,611.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,726.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $2,376,869.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,307.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,073,877 shares of company stock worth $152,474,943.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

