ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. On average, analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
