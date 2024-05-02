NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director David A. Preiser Sells 500 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,452.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,745.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,010.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

