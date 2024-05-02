Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells 60,700 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00.

TSE:DOL opened at C$115.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.10. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$80.81 and a 12 month high of C$117.18.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. Analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.3735676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

