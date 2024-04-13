Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $205.10 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

