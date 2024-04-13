Financial Counselors Inc. Has $602,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after buying an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after buying an additional 261,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.