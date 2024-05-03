Mattel (MAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/24/2024 – Mattel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mattel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
