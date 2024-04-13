Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.