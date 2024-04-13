21,761 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.