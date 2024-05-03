Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,271,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,639,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $11,216,000.

ITA stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

