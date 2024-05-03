89 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,472.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,523.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,395.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

