Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 311,637 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $24.78 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,124 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,259,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,165,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,012,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after buying an additional 239,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

