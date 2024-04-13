H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $413.05

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.05 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 418.97 ($5.30). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.04), with a volume of 35,055 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £175.08 million, a PE ratio of 829.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 372.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 413.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,541.67%.

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker purchased 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £19,988.95 ($25,299.27). 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

