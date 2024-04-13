Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 28,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical volume of 16,065 call options.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG opened at $7.53 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.