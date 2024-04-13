iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.