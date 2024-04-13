Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($9.62) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LIO opened at GBX 650 ($8.23) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,019 ($12.90). The stock has a market cap of £422.11 million, a PE ratio of 2,407.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 650.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 603.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($70,750.54). 13.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

