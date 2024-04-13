Numis Securities Increases Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 420

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 375 ($4.75) to GBX 420 ($5.32) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Mears Group Stock Performance

MER opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £359.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 379.50 ($4.80).

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

