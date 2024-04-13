Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 330

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.18) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s current price.
MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.63).
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
