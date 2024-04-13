MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading Down 20%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 218,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 73,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,710 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

