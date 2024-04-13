State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 51,520 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

