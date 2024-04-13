Marvell Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 85,063 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 14% compared to the average daily volume of 74,825 call options.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after buying an additional 1,890,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

