Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 108,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

