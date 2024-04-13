Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Janet Gunzburg Sells 2,768 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $63,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,132 shares in the company, valued at $834,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Janet Gunzburg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $38,657.58.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59.

On Friday, February 9th, Janet Gunzburg sold 480 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $13,440.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Janet Gunzburg sold 328 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $8,524.72.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.