Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,663,000 after acquiring an additional 218,055 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 498,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 108,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 2.0 %

REXR stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.11%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

