Sandy Spring Bank Sells 107 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

QUAL stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.93. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

