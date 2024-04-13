Sandy Spring Bank Sells 275 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $105.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,071,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,945,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,071,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,945,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,966,476 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

