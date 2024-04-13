Sandy Spring Bank Buys 56 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

