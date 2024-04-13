Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

