Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rises By 172.7%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the March 15th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iBio Stock Performance

IBIO opened at $2.02 on Friday. iBio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

