Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

