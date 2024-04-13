Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 17th

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, April 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Sunshine Biopharma has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,156,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

