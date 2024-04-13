Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.98.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

