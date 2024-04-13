The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.46% of Marcus worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 645,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 903.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 201,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,847,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 175,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Marcus Price Performance

Marcus stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.48 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

