Traders Purchase Large Volume of Frontdoor Call Options (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 20,670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60,694% compared to the typical daily volume of 34 call options.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

