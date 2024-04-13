Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after buying an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,462,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

