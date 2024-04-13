Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $275.72 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

