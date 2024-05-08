Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

