Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Twilio by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

TWLO opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

