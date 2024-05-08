Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 20,670 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Watts Water Technologies worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $209.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.61.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $473,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

