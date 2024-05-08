Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.83.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644 over the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.