AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $6,275,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.