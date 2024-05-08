Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

