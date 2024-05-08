Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $10.66 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 129,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Veralto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $60,187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,845,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

