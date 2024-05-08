Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lowered by HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GlycoMimetics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLYC. Capital One Financial lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

