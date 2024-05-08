Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.98 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average of $179.95.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

