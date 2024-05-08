Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 254.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

