Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $302.39

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.39 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 240.50 ($3.04). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 93,245 shares changing hands.

Victoria Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The stock has a market cap of £277.83 million, a P/E ratio of -173.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

