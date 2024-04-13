Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTLE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

