43,240 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

