Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

